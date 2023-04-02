PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $100.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE PVH opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 5.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 139.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.