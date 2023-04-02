PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Raised to $102.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average of $68.81. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.07%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Amundi increased its holdings in PVH by 124.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after buying an additional 183,047 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PVH during the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.