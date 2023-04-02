Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for CDW Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CDW in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.87 per share.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

CDW has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.18. CDW has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 205.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in CDW by 9.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 163.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

