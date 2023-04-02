Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Issued By Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

NYSE:WBS opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $60.48.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 226.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

