Quantum (QUA) Trading 95% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.32 and approximately $181,230.29 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 95% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007977 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029568 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,178.67 or 1.00026594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is down -50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,704.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

