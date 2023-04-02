QUASA (QUA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $920.32

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $920.32 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00029643 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003446 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,095.43 or 1.00067123 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0018544 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $699.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

