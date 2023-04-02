Rally (RLY) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

Rally (RLY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a market cap of $62.51 million and $2.35 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rally Token Profile

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,922,055,634 tokens. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official website is rly.network.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is a decentralized network powered by its ERC-20 governance token, $RLY, and is designed for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands, and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It offers creators tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands and provide community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favorite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators and are the first in a line of customizable blockchain tools on the Rally Network. Anyone with an online community can launch their own coin on the Rally Network without the complexity of coding on the Ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform governed by the community, giving creators and their communities unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

