Randolph Co Inc Boosts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Crown Castle accounts for 3.0% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $19,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 99.2% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 107,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,421 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.58.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Cowen upped their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

