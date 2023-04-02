Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Raydium (RAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $45.81 million and approximately $29.35 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,873 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,096,327 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

