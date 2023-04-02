Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

