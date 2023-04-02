ReddCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $21,771.77 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $21,771.77 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00327520 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00021130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000942 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.