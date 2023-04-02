ReddCoin Price Down 28% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. ReddCoin has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $20,882.21 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.77 or 0.00330755 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00021256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011966 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000963 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000199 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

