REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 4.6 %

RGNX stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.08. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The business’s revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

