REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.86.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
RGNX stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $821.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.08. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $35.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
