Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.90.

Renasant Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Renasant by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

