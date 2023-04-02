Render Token (RNDR) Price Hits $1.28 on Major Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $465.42 million and approximately $32.01 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00004542 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

