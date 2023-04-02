Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.55.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.9 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $978,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 3,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $257,233.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,433 shares of company stock worth $20,674,439. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Articles

