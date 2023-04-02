Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $114.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

