Robert W. Baird Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $425.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LULU. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.73.

Shares of LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.76. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

