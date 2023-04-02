Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RCL opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.78) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,326,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,554,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after buying an additional 1,230,400 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

