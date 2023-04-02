RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $37,059.70

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $98.38 million and $37,059.70 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $27,682.28 or 0.99766331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,747.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00330487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.91 or 0.00569104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00072437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.24 or 0.00436948 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003589 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,554 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,553.50475674 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 28,483.6246507 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37,985.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

