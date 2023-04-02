RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $99.67 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $28,048.55 or 0.99751539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $99.67 million and approximately $37,545.52 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,118.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00326978 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.54 or 0.00556731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00072359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00436067 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,554 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,553.50475674 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 28,483.6246507 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37,985.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.