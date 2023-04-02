RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,566 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $125.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day moving average is $107.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

