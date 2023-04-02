RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2023

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,613,000 after buying an additional 478,129 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,905,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,964,000 after purchasing an additional 387,621 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,259,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61,290 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.