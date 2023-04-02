RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 202.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

JJSF stock opened at $148.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.57 and a 200-day moving average of $146.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 0.53.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $351.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 126.13%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

