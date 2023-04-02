RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $216.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.71. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

