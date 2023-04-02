RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,930 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 308,414 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,128,000.

VV opened at $186.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $213.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

