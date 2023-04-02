RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after buying an additional 568,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after buying an additional 358,820 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 394.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after buying an additional 296,598 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

