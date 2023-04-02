RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,053 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,555,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,372,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

