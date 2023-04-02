Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives $7.38 Average PT from Analysts

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of RSI opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.77. Rush Street Interactive has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 27,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $83,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 707,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,849.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,844 shares of company stock worth $1,014,357. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.