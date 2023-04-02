Schear Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for 3.4% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,887,075. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $343.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

