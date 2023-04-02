Schear Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 3,769 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

