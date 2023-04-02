Schear Investment Advisers LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.4% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $228.84 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

