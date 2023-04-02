Schear Investment Advisers LLC Invests $349,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $191.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.71.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

