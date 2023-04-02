Schear Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $815,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Accenture
In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $285.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.88. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $345.30.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Accenture Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
