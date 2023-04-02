Schear Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,214 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $285.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.99. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $285.68.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Argus increased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.10.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

