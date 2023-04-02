Schear Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.8% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $191.12 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.89 and its 200-day moving average is $200.48.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

