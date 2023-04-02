Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6,586.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,431 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 6.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $42,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,051,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,733,000 after buying an additional 349,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,137,000 after buying an additional 153,916 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.16. 2,678,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,353. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.