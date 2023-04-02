Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $48.37. 1,472,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,875. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

