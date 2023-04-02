Scotiabank Trims Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Target Price to C$1.00

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

CVE PKT opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$227.58 million, a PE ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.68. Parkit Enterprise has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.02.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

