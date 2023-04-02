Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,766 ($21.70) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Secure Trust Bank Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 670 ($8.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £125.29 million, a P/E ratio of 396.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 608 ($7.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,361.20 ($16.72). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 733.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 719.17.
Secure Trust Bank Company Profile
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.
