Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,766 ($21.70) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of LON:STB opened at GBX 670 ($8.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £125.29 million, a P/E ratio of 396.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 608 ($7.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,361.20 ($16.72). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 733.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 719.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29.10 ($0.36) per share. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,372.78%.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

