Short Interest in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Drops By 7.8%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,840,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the February 28th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.12.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,442,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,489. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.91 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.36. The stock has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

