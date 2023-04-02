Short Interest in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Drops By 7.4%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 18,890,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 104.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 266.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
