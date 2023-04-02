Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expands By 12.5%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,290,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 17,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,299,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,007,000 after purchasing an additional 67,994 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 76,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Further Reading

