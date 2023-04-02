Short Interest in Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Grows By 15.0%

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Atlas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ATCOL stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67. Atlas has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $26.37.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

