Short Interest in Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN) Drops By 5.7%

Banyan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:BYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Banyan Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE BYN remained flat at $10.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,638. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Banyan Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banyan Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYN. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Banyan Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banyan Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banyan Acquisition by 613.5% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banyan Acquisition

Banyan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying business combination targets in the foodservice industry.

