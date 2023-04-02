Short Interest in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Drops By 6.8%

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,106,749,000 after acquiring an additional 225,603 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BHP Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,900,000 after purchasing an additional 282,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BHP Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,616,000 after purchasing an additional 123,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 0.8 %

BHP stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.41. 2,488,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. CLSA cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.17) to GBX 2,550 ($31.33) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.72) to GBX 2,510 ($30.84) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.