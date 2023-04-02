Short Interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Rises By 16.9%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 75,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,630 shares of company stock valued at $125,482. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 6.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackSky Technology by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 779,523 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 133,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

BKSY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. BlackSky Technology has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

See Also

