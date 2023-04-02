Short Interest in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Rises By 16.9%

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 75,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,864,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,630 shares of company stock valued at $125,482. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackSky Technology
BlackSky Technology Stock Up 6.4 %
BKSY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. BlackSky Technology has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.
About BlackSky Technology
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.
