Short Interest in Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Expands By 12.2%

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,865,800 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 28th total of 1,662,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,658.0 days.
Breville Group Price Performance
Breville Group stock opened at C$14.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.42. Breville Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.77.
Breville Group Company Profile
