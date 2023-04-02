Short Interest in Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Expands By 12.2%

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,865,800 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 28th total of 1,662,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18,658.0 days.

Breville Group Price Performance

Breville Group stock opened at C$14.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.42. Breville Group has a fifty-two week low of C$11.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.77.

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Ltd. engages in the design and development of small electrical kitchen appliances. It operates through the Global Product and Distribution segments. The Global Product segment sells products designed and developed by Breville that may be sold directly or through third parties and may be branded Breville, Sage or carry a third party brand.

