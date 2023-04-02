Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Drops By 8.4%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the February 28th total of 388,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Bridgewater Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 274,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,699. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 30.81%. Analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,270,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth $3,618,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,031,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,736 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.