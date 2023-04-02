Short Interest in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Increases By 9.8%

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 28th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair lowered BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group Stock Up 1.8 %

BRP Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 376,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BRP Group will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

